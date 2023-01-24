×

Mdantsane woman, 73, arrested for drug dealing

By Dispatch Reporter - 24 January 2023
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A 73-year-old woman was arrested for dealing drugs on Monday by members of the Mdantsane crime prevention group.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the woman worked as a hawker at a highway taxi rank and, upon searching her stall, she was allegedly found to have 50 packets of tik and 410 mandrax tablets to the estimated street value of R36,000 in her possession.

The woman was arrested on charges of possession of and dealing drugs.

An undisclosed of money was also confiscated.

She was due to appear in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

