News

Motorist loses control and crashes through shop front at KZN mall

24 January 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
The scene of the crash.
Image: Medi Response

A motorist escaped with moderate injuries after crashing through a shop front in a KwaZulu-Natal north coast shopping centre.

According to Medi Response the incident took place at the Salt Rock shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

“On arrival crews found that a light motor vehicle had lost control and crashed through a shop front.

“The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was treated by paramedics before being transported to hospital.”

TimesLIVE

