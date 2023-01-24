Nico the rescue dog is a real good boy
Malinois Belgian Shepherd hailed for tracking down scent of man who had fallen down gorge
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 24 January 2023
Nico, the long-awaited police search and rescue dog, made his first live rescue on Sunday when he picked up the scent of Dillon van Schalkwyk, who had fallen down a steep gorge along the Buffalo River the previous day. ..
Nico the rescue dog is a real good boy
Malinois Belgian Shepherd hailed for tracking down scent of man who had fallen down gorge
Nico, the long-awaited police search and rescue dog, made his first live rescue on Sunday when he picked up the scent of Dillon van Schalkwyk, who had fallen down a steep gorge along the Buffalo River the previous day. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos