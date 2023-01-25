×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Interest rates hike expected on Thursday, fuel prices likely to rise next week

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 25 January 2023
South Africans will dig even deeper into their pockets because of inflation. File image.
South Africans will dig even deeper into their pockets because of inflation. File image.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South Africans will have to endure a little longer. Economists predict an increase in interest rates, while the Central Energy Fund (CEF) expects fuel prices — except diesel — to rise.

Listen:

Chief economist at Investec Annabel Bishop predicts a 50 basis points interest rate increase on Thursday because of high inflation.

Inflation was recorded at 7.2% in December, down 0.2% from November. The inflation rate is still above the South African Reserve Bank’s target range of 3% to 6%.

Last year the repo rate was hiked six times. Bishop says things might slow down this year.

CEF data suggested prices of 93 and 95-octane petrol will rise by 25c/l and high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel by 6c/l on February 1. The price of illuminating paraffin is expected to rise by 8c/l.

Low-sulphur (0.005%) diesel prices are expected to drop by 6c/l.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...