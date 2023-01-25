Woman believed to be dead reunited with family after 30 years
Nomvula Penyu last seen 30 years ago and body thought to be hers buried in 2009
By Sikho Ntshobane - 25 January 2023
An East London woman who left her rural home 30 years ago, and whose family buried a body they were told was hers, has been found alive in Gonubie...
