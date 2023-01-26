According to the department, the incident happened at the Calcot Dlephu clinic on Friday January 20.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the conduct was inhumane and vulgar.
“Irrespective of the complaint the member of the public might be having against the health workers, this cannot justify the attack on them. It is uncalled for and we condemn this vulgar act in the strongest possible terms,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
She has directed the department to investigate and establish the facts around the incident, to determine a course of action.
The MEC said recourse mechanisms are available to anyone dissatisfied with the service they receive, such as escalating complaints and allegations to quality assurance people or the facility manager at the relevant service point.
“I appeal to communities to work with us. We have made a commitment to ensure we improve patient experience at healthcare facilities.”
Angry man throws 'urine' at clinic staff in Tsakane
A would-be patient who threw “urine” at staff from a clinic in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has drawn condemnation from the Gauteng department of health, which has launched an inquiry.
In video footage being shared on social media, the man can be heard complaining about how long he has been waiting to be assisted while three staff members are seated, apparently on a lunch break.
“It's 3.30pm now and we have been waiting,” the man says, voicing his concern the clinic will close while he and other patients are waiting to be seen.
When they do not rise to assist him, he is seen splashing them with what is purported to be urine.
