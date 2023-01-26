Atrocious condition of rural Eastern Cape road shocks deputy minister
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 26 January 2023
Deputy minister in the presidency Thembi Siweya says the government needs to prioritise the construction of proper access roads connecting villages and rural schools...
Atrocious condition of rural Eastern Cape road shocks deputy minister
Deputy minister in the presidency Thembi Siweya says the government needs to prioritise the construction of proper access roads connecting villages and rural schools...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos