×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Police open fire at peaceful Komani protestors

By Sivenathi Gosa - 26 January 2023
Rubber bullets and tear gas was fired and thrown to the crowd during a peaceful protest in Komani. on Thursday morning.
Rubber bullets and tear gas was fired and thrown to the crowd during a peaceful protest in Komani. on Thursday morning.
Image: SIVENATHI GOSA

Rubber bullets were fired and tear gas thrown by police into the crowd during a peaceful protest in Komani.

Hundreds of frustrated residents had gathered at The Hexagon Square on Thursday morning to express their anger regarding the lack of service delivery.

The crowd, which was singing struggle songs and blocking oncoming traffic, dispersed after being fired upon.

Komani is at a standstill, as shops have closed due to the shooting and ongoing protest. Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor, Madoda Papiyana, arrived a few minutes after the shooting with his entourage.

Resident Axolile Masiza said the main purpose of the protest is to dissolve the municipality.

Masiza said: “We are tired of the non existent leadership within this municipality. People are struggling to sustain their livelihood, because of the corruption and poor leadership.”

Residents say the Eastern Cape town has been without electricity for days. 

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...