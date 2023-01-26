WATCH | Police open fire at peaceful Komani protestors

Rubber bullets were fired and tear gas thrown by police into the crowd during a peaceful protest in Komani.
Hundreds of frustrated residents had gathered at The Hexagon Square on Thursday morning to express their anger regarding the lack of service delivery.
The crowd, which was singing struggle songs and blocking oncoming traffic, dispersed after being fired upon.
Komani is at a standstill, as shops have closed due to the shooting and ongoing protest. Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor, Madoda Papiyana, arrived a few minutes after the shooting with his entourage.
Image: SIVENATHI GOSA
Resident Axolile Masiza said the main purpose of the protest is to dissolve the municipality.
Masiza said: “We are tired of the non existent leadership within this municipality. People are struggling to sustain their livelihood, because of the corruption and poor leadership.”
Residents say the Eastern Cape town has been without electricity for days.
