Policewoman held after video shows her allegedly sexually violating her son

A female police constable who was shown in a video clip allegedly raping her 10-year-old son was arrested on Friday.
Soon after becoming aware of the video that has gone viral on social media, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit to investigate with a view to arresting the policewoman and removing the child to a place of safety.
“The case of rape of a minor child with additional charges of creating and distributing child pornographic material and sexual grooming of a child was opened on Friday and the suspect was arrested on the same day,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
Mojapelo said internal police processes had already kicked in and will run parallel with the criminal investigation that has been taken over by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
Hadebe condemned the incident.
“Even though the suspect allegedly committed this crime when she was still a Public Service Act employee of the SAPS, she should have known that such unbecoming behaviour deserved harsh consequences.
“The police service does not have space for people who tarnish its image,” Hadebe said.
The suspect, aged 40, appeared in Marble Hall magistrate’s court on Monday and was remanded in custody until next Monday.
The child was removed to a place of safety where he will receive psychological treatment. The identity of the woman cannot be divulged to protect the child.
