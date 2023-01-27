Amathole municipality in bid to extend manager’s term
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 27 January 2023
Amathole district municipality wants to extend the tenure of acting municipal manager Monwabisi Somana after its search for a new boss hit a snag when a selection panel member, chief whip Nanziwe Rulashe, resigned...
Amathole municipality in bid to extend manager’s term
Amathole district municipality wants to extend the tenure of acting municipal manager Monwabisi Somana after its search for a new boss hit a snag when a selection panel member, chief whip Nanziwe Rulashe, resigned...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos