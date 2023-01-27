Development agency CEO axed despite court victory
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 27 January 2023
While suspended Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) CEO Bulumko Nelana thought he had received a reprieve this week, when on Tuesday the high court in Makhanda reversed his October suspension, his joy however was short-lived...
Development agency CEO axed despite court victory
While suspended Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) CEO Bulumko Nelana thought he had received a reprieve this week, when on Tuesday the high court in Makhanda reversed his October suspension, his joy however was short-lived...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos