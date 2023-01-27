×

News

One stage change in load-shedding from 5 to 4

By TImesLIVE - 27 January 2023
Motorists wait at traffic lights in Johannesburg that not working during load-shedding. File image.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 from 5am on Friday by Eskom.

This is in effect until further notice. 

Eskom had expected to implement stage 5 load-shedding from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.

PODCAST | We all know the solution: get the politicians out of Eskom

