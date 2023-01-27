Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 from 5am on Friday by Eskom.
This is in effect until further notice.
Eskom had expected to implement stage 5 load-shedding from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.
PODCAST | We all know the solution: get the politicians out of Eskom
One stage change in load-shedding from 5 to 4
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
