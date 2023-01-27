×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs

By Reuters - 27 January 2023
South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade. File photo.
South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade. File photo.
Image: NADINE DREYER

South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, the department of environmental affairs said on Thursday after the first were transferred last year from Namibia.

A big cat species similar to the cheetah disappeared from India about 70 years ago.

In September, eight radio-collared African cheetahs were released at Kuno National Park in central India after a 8,000km journey from Namibia, the first time wild cheetahs have been moved across continents to be released.

“An initial batch of 12 cheetah are scheduled to be flown from South Africa to India in February 2023,” the department said.

The big cats will join those introduced from Namibia.

“The plan is to translocate a further 12 annually for the next eight to 10 years,” it added.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...