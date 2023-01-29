In a cheeky move, Checkers has advertised in two UK and Australian newspapers to remind South African expats that the “grass is certainly not greener on the other side” when it comes to the cost of champagne and rump steak.
Despite having no presence in either country, Checkers ran two adverts in The London Evening Standard and The Sydney Herald on Friday to demonstrate how much cheaper its products like Moët & Chandon, Coca-Cola, matured rump steak and laundry capsules are versus stores such as Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Waitrose in England as well as Coles, Aldi and Woolworths in Australia.
For example, at Checkers a bottle of Moët & Chandon costs R408 less than at Woolworths in Australia and R288 less than at M&S in England.
Checkers chief marketing manager Mike Middleton said the purpose of their campaign is “to remind the many South Africans living in both the UK and Australia that our country is a great place to live, and Checkers makes living here even better”.
Cheeky Checkers ad reminds South African expats champagne and steak are cheaper back home
“When it comes to good food and wine, the grass is certainly not greener on the other side of the ocean.”
It appears the purpose of the campaign is to encourage South African expats to use the Checkers Sixty60 app to have groceries delivered to friends and family at home.
“During the past six months, Checkers customers saved a combined R2.7bn on their grocery bills through the retailer’s Xtra Savings programme,” said Middleton.
In response to Checkers’ campaign, Woolworths in South Africa has also shown a bit of tongue in cheek with its own advert stating: “We all know who the expats really miss.”
