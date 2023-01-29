A security guard was patrolling premises in Korsten on Thursday when he stumbled across the body of an unknown man.
Now Algoa Park detectives are seeking the community’s assistance to trace the man’s next of kin.
The body was discovered at about 2.50pm.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, police had received a complaint of a body lying behind a property in Newbold Road, Korsten.
Janse van Rensburg said a security guard had been patrolling on the premises when he found the body.
The deceased was dressed in a blue and black shirt, black trousers and white and black shoes.
He had a full beard with short hair and is estimated to be between 50 and 55 years old.
“The deceased had no visible injuries and the cause of death will only be determine through a postmortem,” Janse van Rensburg said.
An inquest docket was opened for investigation.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the family of the deceased, may be able to identify him or furnish any information relating to his death, is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.
All information received will be treated as confidential and callers can opt to remain anonymous.
Security guard stumbles on body during patrol in Gqeberha
