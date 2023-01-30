Eighteen cruise liners set to dock at East London Harbour
Spate of arrivals a big boost for BCM tourism sector
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 30 January 2023
The Buffalo City Metro’s tourism sector is in for a boost as the return of cruise liners is expected to bring thousands of tourists to the city...
Eighteen cruise liners set to dock at East London Harbour
Spate of arrivals a big boost for BCM tourism sector
The Buffalo City Metro’s tourism sector is in for a boost as the return of cruise liners is expected to bring thousands of tourists to the city...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos