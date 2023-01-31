×

News

Departure and destination of aircraft in fatal Mpumalanga crash unknown

The aircraft crashed in Mbombela on Monday afternoon, killing the pilot

31 January 2023
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the pilot had succumbed to his injuries.
Image: Emer-G-Med

It is not clear where an aircraft which crashed in Mpumalanga, killing the pilot, had departed from or was heading to.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirmed an aircraft crashed on Monday afternoon.

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said the accident and incident investigation division was informed of the crash at 3.41pm.

The crash occurred on a farm in Steelpoort next to Mbombela Airport, Majola said.

He confirmed the only occupant died and the aircraft was badly damaged.

“Our investigation team is on site to start evidence collection and gather information that will define the scope of the investigation.”

Emer-G-Med paramedics and other emergency services arrived at the scene just before 4pm.

The pilot was declared dead at the scene, Emer-G-Med said.

“It is not clear where the aircraft departed from or its intended destination. Should a safety issue be identified the investigating team will notify relevant parties so appropriate action can be taken,” Majola said.

TimesLIVE

