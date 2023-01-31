MED Joinery celebrates new milestone

To mark three decades of manufacturing trusted, multi-purpose joinery, moldings and slim-line windows to the satisfaction of its growing clientele, East London family-run business, MED Joinery CC, is turning over a new leaf.

The long-standing business intends to hold onto its primary promise to prioritize its customers’ happiness as former sales manager, Derrick Weyer, takes over the reins of directorship from company co-founder and outgoing director Edwin Weyer.

Edwin, who co-founded MED Joinery with his brother Melvin in 1993, retired in November 2022 and passed the buck on to the entrusted hands of his nephew Derrick.

When they started the business 30 years ago the Weyer brothers shared a vision to provide excellent service that would keep their East London customers satisfied and set MED Joinery apart through positive customer feedback and reviews.

Sixteen years after Melvin passed away, leaving Edwin to hold the fort, the company’s vision has remained clear while its clientele has expanded throughout the Eastern Cape.

When Melvin succumbed to cancer in 2007, his wife Lorraine took over his shares and came on board as Edwin’s business partner. Together they carried MED Joinery towards an even brighter future.

The Weyers may be connected by blood but their family has become even bigger with about 40 staff members now forming a crucial part of the family business.

It is the staff’s dedication, diligence and team spirit that has kept MED Joinery standing as a trusted joinery supplier in the Eastern Cape, Derrick said.

“We are not where we are today because of me. We are where we are because of our staff. I have a personal relationship with each and every member of our staff, which makes it easier for all of us to work as a team,” he said.

Edwin and Lorraine made the decision last year to retire and planned to sell the company. However, Derrick decided to buy the company with the intention of keeping the family legacy going.

Having worked at MED Joinery all his adult life, Derrick knows the business like the back of his hand.

Armed with knowledge of the business’s history and its present, Derrick is prepared to steer the ship forward with innovative ideas to keep MED Joinery on the tip of its clients’ tongues and top of prospective clients’ minds.

“I’m excited. I’d like to take the company to another level. “MED Joinery is a well-known company because my dad and my uncle made a good product. There are many other ideas that I would like to introduce to the company to grow the business. “For me, this is a legacy. Being the eldest son, I wish to make my dad proud,” Derrick said.

Years before taking over as the company’s director, Derrick’s head was already imploding with innovative ideas to keep MED Joinery current.

About four years ago, he introduced a new product called the Stock Door which has since become a hit with clients in the housing development sector.

“The first door we made when we opened MED Joinery was the SABS Framed Ledge and Braced Door which is generally used for schools and government buildings. “To penetrate the housing development market, we introduced a cheaper version of the door which we now call the Stock Door. It’s still a quality door but there’s a cheaper way of making it, which allows us to get into the housing development market,” he says.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done with the Stock Door and there is a lot more that I want to do that we’re still working on behind the scenes,” Derrick said.

“My uncle Edwin is not just a great businessman, but he has been like a father to me since my dad passed away. While I’m sad about him stepping down I understand that there comes a time in life where one has to let go,” he said.

Derrick said he was excited for this next phase of the business and wanted to thank all their clients for their continued support.