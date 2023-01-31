NSFAS to introduce new perks, more money for 2023 students

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has introduced new methods to improve student funding, including an increase in allowances.

Minister of higher education, science and innovation Blade Nzimande and NSFAS gave an update on their readiness for the academic year on Tuesday. This included issues of approved budgets, changes in allowances, eligibility criteria and the ongoing issue of student accommodation. Nzimande’s briefing comes ahead of the closing of the NSFAS applications at midnight on Tuesday.

NSFAS has set aside R47bn to fund an estimated 900,000 beneficiaries. However, NSFAS students will get an inflation-related 5% increase on all but living allowances.

The living allowance has increased by 10% to R1,650 compared with the 2022 financial year.