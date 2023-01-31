A pupil at Northcliff High School died on Monday, apparently after collapsing on the school’s sports field.
The incident was confirmed by Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
“Yes, we can confirm [it]. We await a formal report,” Mabona told TimesLIVE.
TimesLIVE understands the incident happened while the girl was playing cricket.
Paramedics were apparently called to the scene where she was certified dead.
This is a developing story.
Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School
The Gauteng education department is awaiting a report on the sudden death of a grade 10 pupil
Image: Facebook/ Northcliff HIgh School
