×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Alleged child sex-ring kingpin to remain in custody for rest of his trial

01 February 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Andre Gerhard Ackerman in the Johannesburg high court on Monday after his arrest at the weekend.
Andre Gerhard Ackerman in the Johannesburg high court on Monday after his arrest at the weekend.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The Johannesburg high court has revoked Gerhard Ackerman’s bail and ordered that he be placed in custody under supervision by correctional services.

Ackerman is set to remain in prison until the end of his trial.

The court held an inquiry after Ackerman failed to show up in court on Thursday citing ill health.

The state subsequently sought a warrant of arrest after the investigating officers couldn’t locate him.

The court heard evidence through witness statements that Ackerman allegedly wanted to buy an illegal gun and commit suicide as he believed that he wouldn’t get a fair trial.

Child sex ring kingpin on trial for more than 700 charges has 'disappeared' — NPA

The Johannesburg high court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Gerhard Ackerman for failure to appear in court on Thursday, citing ill health.
News
3 days ago

Other affidavits allege that he told a witness he wanted to relocate to Cape Town and then flee to Botswana. 

The trial continued on Wednesday with the father of one of Ackerman's alleged victims taking to the stand.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...