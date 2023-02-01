Grade 10 pupil from Nic Diederichs High in Krugersdorp suspended after assaulting female classmate

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) on Wednesday said a grade 10 boy who allegedly assaulted a girl in his grade has been suspended.

A video of the assault at Nic Diederichs High School in Krugersdorp has gone viral on social media.

In it, two pupils — a girl and boy — can be seen approaching the victim who is seated near other pupils on school grounds. The boy seems to confront the girl. She stands, placing her hands on her hips as the confrontation seemingly continues.

The boy is then seen handing what looks like a cellphone to his companion. Thereafter he hits the girl he was in confrontation with over the head.

The girl falls back, tries to hit back but is met by numerous slaps on the head by her attacker.