The committee visited several schools in Zululand on Monday, noting serious concern about insufficient school transport and calling for an urgent resolution to this challenge. It said the lack of quality transport for pupils, with some as young as six hitchhiking to school, was detrimental to the desired outcome of education for every pupil, while affecting learning and teaching.
Support special needs schools, committee tells KZN education department
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images
A shortage of specialist support staff such as educational psychologists and nurses is among many issues faced by special needs schools in KwaZulu-Natal.
This was revealed by the basic education portfolio committee after a visit to such institutions in the King Cetshwayo district, part of a weeklong oversight programme.
The committee urged the province to enhance support for special needs schools to protect and promote the constitutional right to education.
Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said while provincial support for these schools was appreciated, gaps needed to be filled urgently.
“The provision of specialist support staff ... to these schools is necessary to ensure adequate care. And curriculum delivery is critical and should be enhanced urgently.”
Mbinqo-Gigaba added that the shortage impeded quality learning and teaching. She said district-based support for such schools was lacking, as most staff were not equipped to cater for these pupils' needs. Furthermore, budget increases for assisting devices and modified transportation should be high on the provincial education department’s list of considerations.
The committee visited several schools in Zululand on Monday, noting serious concern about insufficient school transport and calling for an urgent resolution to this challenge. It said the lack of quality transport for pupils, with some as young as six hitchhiking to school, was detrimental to the desired outcome of education for every pupil, while affecting learning and teaching.
