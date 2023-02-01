The Umgababa Taxi Association in the south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has provided clarity on a circulating notice ordering small and privately-owned vehicles carrying pupils to school, to cease operations.
The notice, dated January 26 circulated on social media advising them to stop operating by Tuesday [January 31].
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the association chairperson Bheki Gumede clarified that the message was addressed to two transport operators in the area, reminding them to stop transporting high school students.
“The latter was not meant for everyone. We asked the two operators, transporting pupils to stop the transportation of high school pupils and to continue only with primary school pupils.
“We were not arguing, and I see now that this gave the wrong impression. We had engaged with the operators concerned and simply sent them a letter to confirm our agreement.
The notice is not for everyone, explains the KZN taxi association
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Image: Supplied
“We had agreed that all high school pupils in the area would now be transported by the taxi industry and that they will continue providing transport for primary school pupils,” said Gumede.
Gumede said they have been working with various associations to curb the possibility of route wars.
Gumede added that parents will still be allowed to take their children to school.
On Wednesday, there were no issues and pupils were transported to school peacefully.
Two weeks ago, the Eastern Cape transport department slammed the Butterworth Taxi Forum for trying to prevent private contractors from taking pupils to school.
