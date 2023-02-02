×

Besieged Eastern Cape business owners mull relocating

Big employers in the town say their operations are being crippled by its stuttering electricity supply, crumbling infrastructure

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 02 February 2023

Komani business owners, battling to keep their companies afloat in the face of the twin assault of Eskom load-shedding and a separate power supply crisis in the fast-decaying town, are considering  setting up shop elsewhere...

