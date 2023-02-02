Malema, bodyguard’s defence teams ask magistrate to recuse herself
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 02 February 2023
The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when their defence teams informed magistrate Twanet Olivier they had been instructed to make an application for the magistrate to recuse herself...
Malema, bodyguard’s defence teams ask magistrate to recuse herself
The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when their defence teams informed magistrate Twanet Olivier they had been instructed to make an application for the magistrate to recuse herself...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos