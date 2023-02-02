Magistrate Lukas van der Schyff agreed with the state's submissions and told Hughes that though she is a first-time offender with a stable job as an assistant teacher at a nursery school, he could not grant her bail as she had failed to take the court into confidence and give her account of what transpired on the day the child died.
“You have opted to remain silent. Though you have a right to remain silent, you don't have to,” Van der Schyff said.
According to the evidence led in court, Hughes was found sitting in a different room while the toddler was found in a bath full of water.
“I find it strange that you sat in a different room and left the child floating in the water with the tap still running. You were aware the child drowned but you didn't try to resuscitate her or get help for her,” the magistrate said.
There was also a risk she might try to commit suicide due to the serious charges she faces.
Throughout proceedings, while sitting in the dock, Hughes was crying and made little eye contact with her father who was sitting across from her. Dressed in a short polka dot red dress, Hughes was twitching her polished red nails and pulled occasionally on her ponytail.
She is set to return to court later this month.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Woman charged for stepdaughter's murder denied bail amid suicide fears
Reporter
Image: Belinda Pheto
The Johannesburg magistrate's court has denied bail to the 23-year-old woman accused of killing her stepdaughter.
Amber Hughes faces a charge of murder after she allegedly drowned her four-year-old stepdaughter Nada-Jane Therèse Challita on January 23 after a telephonic argument with her father, the court heard.
The state, through the investigating officer, opposed her release on bailing, saying she was a danger to herself and her release could lead to public unrest.
Investigating officer Capt Donovan Phillips told the court Hughes tried to harm herself.
“She cut herself on the wrist. The other thing is the community is angry at her and we can't guarantee her safety,” he said.
Phillips said he was receiving strange calls from unknown numbers and the callers were interested in knowing whether Hughes had been granted bail.
Man who killed mother, chopped her up and burnt the remains sentenced to life
Magistrate Lukas van der Schyff agreed with the state's submissions and told Hughes that though she is a first-time offender with a stable job as an assistant teacher at a nursery school, he could not grant her bail as she had failed to take the court into confidence and give her account of what transpired on the day the child died.
“You have opted to remain silent. Though you have a right to remain silent, you don't have to,” Van der Schyff said.
According to the evidence led in court, Hughes was found sitting in a different room while the toddler was found in a bath full of water.
“I find it strange that you sat in a different room and left the child floating in the water with the tap still running. You were aware the child drowned but you didn't try to resuscitate her or get help for her,” the magistrate said.
There was also a risk she might try to commit suicide due to the serious charges she faces.
Throughout proceedings, while sitting in the dock, Hughes was crying and made little eye contact with her father who was sitting across from her. Dressed in a short polka dot red dress, Hughes was twitching her polished red nails and pulled occasionally on her ponytail.
She is set to return to court later this month.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos