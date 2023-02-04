Constitutional Court finds it was not in the interests of justice to hear the matter
Berlin Beef loses leave to appeal over lost R67m deal
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 04 February 2023
Private company, Berlin Beef, has irrevocably lost out on a R67.5m government deal for a beef commercialisation project aimed at assisting black smallholder farmers after the Constitutional Court refused to hear its appeal against a judgment invalidating the agreement...
Constitutional Court finds it was not in the interests of justice to hear the matter
Berlin Beef loses leave to appeal over lost R67m deal
Private company, Berlin Beef, has irrevocably lost out on a R67.5m government deal for a beef commercialisation project aimed at assisting black smallholder farmers after the Constitutional Court refused to hear its appeal against a judgment invalidating the agreement...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos