×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Employee bust for ‘defrauding’ distribution company of R15m

04 February 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
A Cape Town woman is set to appear in court on Monday following her arrest for allegedly defrauding her employer of R15m.
A Cape Town woman is set to appear in court on Monday following her arrest for allegedly defrauding her employer of R15m.
Image: 123RF/scanrail/ File photo

A 43-year-old Cape Town woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer of R15m.

The Western Cape police commercial crimes unit arrested the woman on fraud charges on Thursday. Provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the suspect worked for a Cape Town-based distribution company.

The suspect was responsible for managing and processing foreign creditors,” said Gwala.

“She convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal account. As a result, the company incurred a loss of R15m.”

The woman is set to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Sanlam administrator who stole R6.1m in pensions gets 15-year sentence

A Sanlam employee who swindled investors out of R6.1m in pensions has been jailed for 15 years.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...