PUTRID POOLS | The shocking state of public swimming facilities in the Eastern Cape
Sites neglected by councils and stripped by vandals
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya and Anathi Wulushe - 04 February 2023
The state of the province’s swimming pools has deteriorated sharply due to a lack of maintenance. ..
PUTRID POOLS | The shocking state of public swimming facilities in the Eastern Cape
Sites neglected by councils and stripped by vandals
The state of the province’s swimming pools has deteriorated sharply due to a lack of maintenance. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos