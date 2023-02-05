×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape residents aged 90 and 82 die in shack fire

05 February 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
Eastern Cape police are probing the cause of a fire that killed two elderly residents in Komani on Friday night.
Eastern Cape police are probing the cause of a fire that killed two elderly residents in Komani on Friday night.
Image: anyvidstudio/ 123RF

Two elderly Eastern Cape residents, aged 90 and 82, have died in a shack fire in Komani.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said the pair died on Friday night.

“On Saturday, police were summoned to a scene of a shack that was engulfed in flames at Nomzamo area in Mlungisi, Komani,” said Mdleleni. 

“After the fire was extinguished, two bodies — of a man aged 90 and an 82-year-old woman — were found in the ambers.  Their identities are withheld until the formal identification process is concluded.”

Mdleleni said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

“Police opened inquest dockets for further investigation,” said Mdleleni.

TimesLIVE

Villagers hailed as heroes after fighting fire near Mandela home

Qunu villagers have been applauded as heroes after battling a raging veld fire that threatened the house of world icon and SA's first black president ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...