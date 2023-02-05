×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Free State principal under investigation for alleged corporal punishment offence

Video footage alleged to show principal punishing pupil for skipping detention

05 February 2023
Gill Gifford
Senior journalist
A Free State High School principal is under investigation after the emergence of a video showing him allegedly meting out corporal punshment to a pupil accused of skipping detention.
HEAVY HANDED A Free State High School principal is under investigation after the emergence of a video showing him allegedly meting out corporal punshment to a pupil accused of skipping detention.
Image: Mark Andrews

Images circulating on social media allegedly showing a Free State high school principal using corporal punishment on a pupil have drawn condemnation from the Free State department of education.

The department has expressed deep concern over the matter, saying the punishment was allegedly meted out to the pupil for skipping detention at Ntsu Secondary School in Bethlehem’s Thabo Mofutsanyane District.

The department on Sunday announced that the incident was under investigation, and harsh action would be taken against any person found guilty of violating the ban on corporal punishment.

In September 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled that the common law defence of “reasonable and moderate chastisement” was unconstitutional, effectively banning all corporal punishment of children.

Human Rights Commission says no to corporal punishment

The use of corporal punishment has far-reaching effects and can cause mental and physical harm to children as well as short- and long-term aggression ...
News
5 months ago

The department said school governing bodies had been instructed to eliminate corporal punishment in schools.

Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said teachers and all school staff should “desist from administering corporal punishment against learners”.

“We also urge SGBs to make sure that they monitor the use of corporal punishment in our schools. But equally, we also urge learners to exercise high levels of discipline in school,” he said.

“Corporal punishment is a violation of children’s rights, physical integrity, dignity, health, development and education. The effects of corporal punishment are far-reaching and can cause mental and physical harm to children as well as short- and long-term aggression and antisocial behaviour in learners, even as they mature.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...