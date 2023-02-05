Kavady translates in the Tamil language as a pole slung across the shoulder to evenly distribute the weight of whatever is being carried, usually in bundles on either ends of the pole. The carrying of kavady symbolises the carrying of one's burden and then resting it at the feet of the Hindu god, Muruga.
During this period, devotees observe a fast, including abstaining from meat, for 10 days. The Kavady procession is seen as an outward demonstration of mass devotion to God as Lord Muruga. Devotees “hook” each other with spikes, lime, coconuts, fruits and flowers on their bodies, including piercing their tongues.
After being “hooked”, two-metre-long chariots are attached to their backs and they have to pull them for about 5km.
IN PICTURES | Colour and celebration as Hindu devotees celebrate annual Thai Poosam Kavady festival
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu visited various Hindu temples around Durban to capture Kavady celebrations on Saturday.
Thousands of Hindu devotees across the country celebrated the annual Thai Poosam Kavady festival. The festival occurs in the month of Thai (the 10th month on the Tamil calendar) on the day when the full moon passes through the star “Pusam”. This event is called “Thai Poosam”. The festival is one of the biggest on the South African Indian calendar.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
