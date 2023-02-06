Commission for Gender Equality seeks talks with TUT on campus residence safety after killing of Ntokozo Xaba

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) wants to meet Tshwane University of Technology’s management after the brutal death of Ntokozo Xaba at one of the university’s residences.
This as the minister of higher education and training announced the launch of an initiative aimed at tackling gender-based violence (GBV).
Xaba, 21, was found stabbed to death at Ekhaya Junction campus residence on Thursday.
According to police, Xaba was allegedly drinking with friends, including her ex-boyfriend Ngcebo Thusi, on Wednesday.
The friends allegedly left the two together that night, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.
Thusi appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The CGE on Monday said it was “saddened by this senseless killing” and confirmed it would reach out to the university’s top leadership.
“In the past three years, the CGE has conducted investigations to assess gender transformation and GBV at public universities and technical and vocational education and training [TVET] colleges, to ascertain the safety of women on campuses and residences.
“More than 15 vice-chancellors appeared before the commission to help it understand gender-related problems at their institutions.
“One of the numerous recommendations we made was for the department of higher education and training to institute policies and procedures to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence at institutions of higher learning,” the organisation said.
Rugby player in court after murder of TUT student Ntokozo Xaba
CGE CEO Phelisa Nkomo added: “We implore the criminal justice system to speedily process all GBV-related cases, deny perpetrators bail and ensure a high number of convictions.”
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande sent his condolences to Xaba's loved ones, along with TUT. He also revealed he had since “directed higher health to join in efforts with TUT's wellness team to provide the necessary psychosocial support to the family”.
“This issue is not only devastating for survivors of violence and their families but also entails significant social and economic costs and has dire implication to the post-school education and training [PSET] sector,” said Nzimande.
“As part of dealing with gender-based violence in our institutions, I will be launching the ‘Transforming MENtalities' initiative, which will be a multi-stakeholder partnership within the PSET [sector], with a particular focus on mobilising men in our sector to be part of championing a world free of gender biases, stereotypes, violence and discrimination.”
The case against Thusi was postponed to February 13 for the state to confirm his address and profile before bail proceedings.
TimesLIVE
