“The boulder exploded on impact, sending shards of razor-sharp rock ‘shrapnel’ flying horizontally through the air,” said WSAR.
“Three hikers were struck by the lethal shards of rock and suffered broken legs, with one suffering an open leg wound. Another hiker was struck by a piece of rock and knocked over an exposed edge but was prevented from falling by a safety rope connected to his harness.”
Rocks continued to rain down on the hikers, who believed they were being dislodged by the baboons above them.
A rescue operation commenced after one of the hikers managed to make an SOS call while the injured were kept warm with sleeping bags.
The Western Cape department of health EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter was mobilised with a team from WSAR, who flew the most seriously injured patient to a nearby landing zone. The other two were hoisted from the ledge in rescue harnesses.
The remaining four hikers safely made their way out of the kloof. Two were commended by the rescue team for “remaining calm and doing a fantastic job calming and looking after the injured”.
According to one of the uninjured patients: “This was the third time I’ve been down this kloof and the first time I’ve seen or heard any baboons up there. I don’t believe that the baboons were acting aggressively, the area is full of loose rock and debris. It is likely that the rocks were dislodged when the baboons were following us on the ledges above.”
Rob Nel, the rescue co-ordinator, commended the rescue helicopter crew for exceptionally skilful flying.
WSAR spokesperson Johann Marais wished the patients a speedy recovery.
“We ask that all wilderness enthusiasts help us by sharing the emergency contact number, 021-937-0300, and share our posts on the #IAmWildernessSafe campaign,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Falling boulder smashes hikers’ legs as ‘agitated’ troop of baboons watches from above
Another hiker was struck by a piece of rock and fell over an exposed edge
Image: Brent Russel and Dwayne Evans
Three hikers’ legs were broken when a boulder weighing about 60kg tumbled down mountainous terrain they were descending on Sunday, watched from above by a troop of baboons in Banhoek, outside Stellenbosch.
A group of hikers was returning via Volstruiskloof after spending a night on the mountain, hiking, abseiling, jumping and wading down a deep river gorge when they noticed a troop of baboons after stopping for lunch.
“Members of the party later reported the baboons appeared agitated and curious about the humans far beneath them. Not too concerned, the group continued to descend the kloof,” Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said on Monday.
Two of the seven hikers had just completed a 55m abseil from a pool in the middle of a waterfall when the boulder hit a small ledge the other hikers were standing on.
Image: Brent Russel and Dwayne Evans
“The boulder exploded on impact, sending shards of razor-sharp rock ‘shrapnel’ flying horizontally through the air,” said WSAR.
“Three hikers were struck by the lethal shards of rock and suffered broken legs, with one suffering an open leg wound. Another hiker was struck by a piece of rock and knocked over an exposed edge but was prevented from falling by a safety rope connected to his harness.”
Rocks continued to rain down on the hikers, who believed they were being dislodged by the baboons above them.
A rescue operation commenced after one of the hikers managed to make an SOS call while the injured were kept warm with sleeping bags.
The Western Cape department of health EMS/Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter was mobilised with a team from WSAR, who flew the most seriously injured patient to a nearby landing zone. The other two were hoisted from the ledge in rescue harnesses.
The remaining four hikers safely made their way out of the kloof. Two were commended by the rescue team for “remaining calm and doing a fantastic job calming and looking after the injured”.
According to one of the uninjured patients: “This was the third time I’ve been down this kloof and the first time I’ve seen or heard any baboons up there. I don’t believe that the baboons were acting aggressively, the area is full of loose rock and debris. It is likely that the rocks were dislodged when the baboons were following us on the ledges above.”
Rob Nel, the rescue co-ordinator, commended the rescue helicopter crew for exceptionally skilful flying.
WSAR spokesperson Johann Marais wished the patients a speedy recovery.
“We ask that all wilderness enthusiasts help us by sharing the emergency contact number, 021-937-0300, and share our posts on the #IAmWildernessSafe campaign,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos