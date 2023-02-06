Prospective buyers line up for BT Ngebs City mall
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 06 February 2023
Mthatha’s BT Ngebs City mall, one of the Eastern Cape’s flagship malls founded by property mogul Sisa Ngebulana and named after his grandfather Buchanan Tandi Ngebulana, is going up on sale...
Prospective buyers line up for BT Ngebs City mall
Mthatha’s BT Ngebs City mall, one of the Eastern Cape’s flagship malls founded by property mogul Sisa Ngebulana and named after his grandfather Buchanan Tandi Ngebulana, is going up on sale...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos