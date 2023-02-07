Don’t panic! Nahoon River doesn’t have tapeworms
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 07 February 2023
A video circulating social media caused panic over white worms wriggling in the Nahoon River, but scientists confirmed these were not tapeworms as the video suggests, but Phylum Annelida, also called segmented worms and occurred naturally in estuaries...
Don’t panic! Nahoon River doesn’t have tapeworms
A video circulating social media caused panic over white worms wriggling in the Nahoon River, but scientists confirmed these were not tapeworms as the video suggests, but Phylum Annelida, also called segmented worms and occurred naturally in estuaries...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos