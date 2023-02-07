New role for Salman in provincial policing forum
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 07 February 2023
Respected East London crime-buster Ludumo Salman will soon relinquish his position as Buffalo City community policing forum chair after being elected to the provincial CPF structure...
New role for Salman in provincial policing forum
Respected East London crime-buster Ludumo Salman will soon relinquish his position as Buffalo City community policing forum chair after being elected to the provincial CPF structure...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos