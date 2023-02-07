Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents

Co-operative governance (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was escorted out of Komani on Monday after residents chased her away during a visit.

Dlamini-Zuma was in Komani to attend to grievances by residents who had written to ask her to collapse the Enoch Mgijima municipality.

The letter prompted her to meet community, traditional and religious leaders, businesses and the municipality to see for herself. But when she gave feedback to the community, the frustrated crowd yelled at her to leave.

This was after she told the community she would have to address their grievances at the upcoming cabinet meeting instead of engaging them there and then.

“The community was not happy with the process part of it and said she must go to cabinet, but they would burn the town. Disbanding a municipality cannot be done on the basis of a letter,” Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said.

“But she spent the whole day listening to them to develop rapport. Obviously, when people have been living in such conditions for too long, they are not always rational, and we accept that. They don’t want to hear about the process but want to hear solutions,” Mtshali said.

In videos on social media, Dlamini-Zuma is seen being escorted by marshals as people shouted that she should leave.