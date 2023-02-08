Another court victory for development agency boss Nelana
Judge rules axing by interim board must be reversed
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 08 February 2023
Axed Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) CEO Bulumko Nelana has scored yet another court victory over his employer, as the high court in Makhanda on Tuesday ruled that his January 25 axing by the agency’s interim board be reversed. ..
