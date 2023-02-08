The City of Tshwane confirmed the incident.
Cable thieves target poles outside justice minister Ronald Lamola’s house
City of Tshwane confirmed attending to a cable theft incident on Wednesday
Cable thieves targeted an electricity pole right outside the residential home of minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola in Pretoria.
The thieves left the electricity pole stripped with wires hanging, resulting in a power outage in the area.
