Ken Clark Enoch Mgijima Municipality councillor and owner of Twizza soft drinks and Crickley Dairy speaks to Daron Mann about the "advanced collapse" in Komani, where fed-up residents took to the streets to protest the lack of service delivery, water shortages, load-shedding, and additional electricity cuts due to money owed to Eskom.
LISTEN | Komani in chaos
Image: SUPPLIED
