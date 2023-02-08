×

LISTEN | Komani in chaos

08 February 2023

Ken Clarke
Image: SUPPLIED

Ken Clark Enoch Mgijima Municipality councillor and owner of Twizza soft drinks and Crickley Dairy speaks to Daron Mann about the "advanced collapse" in Komani, where fed-up residents took to the streets to protest the lack of service delivery, water shortages, load-shedding, and additional electricity cuts due to money owed to Eskom.

