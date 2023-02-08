Probe into leak of documents around Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship

In its statement, the board said it deliberated on the R1bn sponsorship on January 27 and conditionally approved it, pending consultation with the minister of tourism, the department of tourism, the National Treasury and other stakeholders.
“Before the consultation processes being undertaken, a presentation containing the details of the Tottenham Hotspur FC deal was regretfully leaked to the public. Unfortunately this was before the planned consultations with the above-mentioned stakeholders and any final decision on the deal being made.
“The SA Tourism board has deliberated and resolved that a forensic investigation on the leaking of the discussions be conducted,” the board said.
Over the past days, SA Tourism has been under immense pressure from the public after a document was leaked revealing that the agency was planning to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur in a three-year agreement worth R1bn.
The deal included printing a message about SA on the club’s jerseys as part of a campaign to get millions of people around the world who watch the league to visit South Africa.
Since the news was broken by Daily Maverick, SA Tourism has been criticised for spending so much money on a wealthy foreign team while the country is immersed in an energy crisis.
Former deputy chairperson of SA Tourism, Thebe Ikalafeng, also lashed out at the proposed sponsorship, describing it as “irrational, irresponsible and a vain, ill-advised investment”.
Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa was also not in support of the sponsorship as it targeted a market without high potential for growth.
TBCSA has identified China and India as the growth markets for tourism. The presidency was also not impressed with the move, saying there was no justification for spending so much money.
Acting CEO of SA Tourism Themba Khumalo tried defending the decision in a press briefing but that drew more criticism as his tone was viewed to be arrogant.
On Saturday, the board met Sisulu and pulled the sponsorship after learning about Van Der Walt’s possible conflict of interest.
Sisulu was questioned extensively by the parliamentary portfolio committee on tourism, which criticised the deal. She told the committee the final decision on the sponsorship would lie with the president.
Probe into leak of documents around Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
SA Tourism's board has decided that a forensic investigation be conducted on the leaking of discussion documents related to the agency’s sponsorship of English Premiership side Tottenham Hotspur.
The board has also decided that investigations be conducted into reports that the agency’s interim CFO, Johan van der Walt, has a conflict of interest with the company involved in the Spurs deal.
This was revealed by SA Tourism in an official statement on Wednesday, just a day after tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu had a torrid time explaining the deal to a portfolio committee in parliament.
