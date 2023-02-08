×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station

08 February 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter

A burning car careened through peak traffic at a busy Pietermaritzburg intersection before crashing into a petrol station on Wednesday morning. 

Motorists and commuters watched in shock as the flaming vehicle made its way through the Alexandra Road and Richmond Road intersection before it crashed into the garage

A video clip shows flames engulfing the car while motorists and commuters scramble to safety.

KZN Private Ambulance responded to the scene.

“When emergency services arrived they found a vehicle had caught fire and rolled across the road into the petrol station before coming to a stop against a safety bumper,” it said.

“Fire and rescue services were at the scene and extinguished the fire before it could spread. Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found one patient sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.”

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down