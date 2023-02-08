WSU launches cutting-edge tech centre
Science, technology, engineering and maths hub at East London’s Potsdam campus to prepare pupils and students for brave new world
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 08 February 2023
Walter Sisulu University launched a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) centre on its Potsdam campus in East London on Tuesday to help students embrace technology and become entrepreneurs...
WSU launches cutting-edge tech centre
Science, technology, engineering and maths hub at East London’s Potsdam campus to prepare pupils and students for brave new world
Walter Sisulu University launched a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) centre on its Potsdam campus in East London on Tuesday to help students embrace technology and become entrepreneurs...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos