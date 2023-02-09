British traveller collapses and dies at Joburg's OR Tambo airport

A British passenger collapsed and died at the OR International Airport shortly after arriving from London.
Michael Joseph Morris was travelling with his wife on the British Airways flight BA057 from Heathrow, London.
After arriving on Wednesday afternoon, he collapsed in the international arrivals bathrooms, said Airports Company SA (Acsa).
“Acsa paramedics responded immediately and attended to Mr Morris, but he was declared dead at the scene,” Acsa said.
Police and an Acsa security team were called to the scene. The cause of death is not known.
Acsa said a British embassy official who was a passenger on the same flight helped by contacting the embassy to report the incident.
“We have been informed that Mr Morris’ family is scheduled to travel back to the UK on Friday.
Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu sent her condolences to Morris’ family and friends.
