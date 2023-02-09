×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

East London music teachers bring home top awards

Nathan Johannisen and Akhona Nkinti honoured at Broadway World Regionals

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 09 February 2023

Two East London music teachers have proved that they don’t just teach the arts, but they also excel in it...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down