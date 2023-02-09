Mthethwa hosted the winning trio on a live Instagram chat after their win.
TimesLIVE
Grammy-winning trio expected to return to a hero's welcome on Friday
A reception hosted at the airport by the sports, arts and culture department at 11.30am and will be received by minister Nathi Mthethwa
Senior reporter
Image: via Facebook/Wouter Kellerman
Grammy Award winners Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman are expected to touch down on home soil on Friday.
Kellerman’s business partner and friend of 27 years, Tholsi Pillay, who is with the trio in the US, told TimesLIVE they will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport midmorning.
A reception is excepted to be hosted at the airport by the sports, arts and culture department at about 11.30am and will be received by minister Nathi Mthethwa, said Pillay.
“The minister called us, he is just so excited,” said Pillay.
The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The musicians walked away with the Best Global Music Performance award at the 65th annual awards in Los Angeles, California on Monday for their hit song Bayethe.
‘Trevor Noah is doing us proud day by day’ – Zakes Mda applauds Grammy Awards host
Mthethwa hosted the winning trio on a live Instagram chat after their win.
Zikode said she was over the moon.
“Coming from a small township of Hammarsdale ] KwaZulu-Natal], I never thought I could be here one day in LA representing South Africa on a world stage like this.”
Kellerman, a two-time Grammy winner, said of the collaboration: “I thought it would be so beautiful to hear the flute and her vocals together. They came up with some ideas and organically we developed the song together.”
Mthethwa said their achievement is the nation’s achievement.
Bantwini likened winning the Grammy to a “Nobel Peace Prize for politicians”.
“It’s something I wish for each and every musician,” he added.
“South Africa is a country to be reckoned with. It has artists who are capable of rising to the occasion, as you did. Coming after Black Coffee last year, it tells everybody we are on the path to success. You didn't just win, and it's not just a win for yourselves,” said Mthethwa.
“South Africa is dealing with a lot of challenges but this unleashing of the power of the arts will assist in lifting the spirits of people.”
TimesLIVE
