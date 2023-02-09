×

News

Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud

By TIMESLIVE - 09 February 2023
The Hawks arrested a Durban financial manager who is alleged to have defrauded a construction company of R7.5m with the help of his partner, who is on the run. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The Hawks have arrested a financial manager of a Durban-based construction company, who is accused of colluding with his general manager to the tune of R7.5m.

Hawks KZN spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Vinola Naidoo, 40, appeared in the Durban special commercial crime court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering on Wednesday.

It is alleged Naidoo and his general manager defrauded the company, Channel Construction, between January 1 2016 and January 1 2020 by falsifying payments. Fictitious payments were allegedly made to certain company creditors and the company suffered a financial loss of about R7.5m. 

Naidoo was granted R20,000 bail and the matter was postponed to February 22. 

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Naidoo's accomplice. 

TimesLIVE

