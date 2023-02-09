×

News

LISTEN | No wealth for department of health victims

By Daron Mann - 09 February 2023

Cecilia Makiwane Hospital
In a landmark decision handed down by the Bhisho High Court this past week Judge Rob Griffiths ruled that the Eastern Eastern Cape Health Department must care a patient they injured.

The precedent-setting decision could free the EC Health Department from making crippling cash payouts to settle negligence claims in future.

Spokesperson for EC Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, Mkhuluhli Ndamase, reflects on the implications of this ruling in the latest edition of THE DAILY DISPATCH IN DISCUSSION WITH DARON MANN

